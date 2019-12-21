Assam govt constitutes SIT to probe violence during anti-CAA protests in state

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the acts of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and those who were involved in the violence will not be spared.

"Whoever was involved will not be spared. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted," Sonowal said here.Sonowal further stated that "Assam will remain with the Assamese people.""For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring those. Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get the Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented," he said.On Friday, Assam Police said that mobile internet services had been restored in the state and requested citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified or provocative information on social media."Mobile Internet services have been restored in the state. We request citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified/provocative information on social media. We are looking forward to your continued support in ensuring peace and harmony in the state," Assam Police tweeted.Internet services were suspended on December 11 after major protests had erupted across the state over the Citizenship Act.On December 16, the suspension was extended for another 24 hours in 10 districts namely -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.On the same day, Sonowal said that Indian Muslims and people living in the state should not worry as no one can steal their rights."I want to assure the Indian Muslims and people living here that no one can steal the rights of sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way the honour of Assam will be affected due to the Citizenship Act," Sonowal had said at a press conference."People protesting in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have different opinions over it, I believe in the Republic and respect every individual who is protesting," he had said.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)