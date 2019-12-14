Assam govt employees to cease work against CAA on Dec 18

Guwahati, Dec 14 (IANS) Lending their weight to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Assam government employees would go on a cease work on Wednesday.

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita said that the employees would participate in cease work across the state.

Recalling that the employees had intimated the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in May last year about their opposition to the then Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it sought their opinion, Kalita said, "We will continue our opposition to the legislation till it is revoked."

