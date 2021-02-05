Assam govt gives appointment letters to 29,701 teachers

A senior education department official said that the move will address the shortage of teachers in educational institutions to a great extent.

Guwahati, Feb 5 (IANS) Months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday distributed appointment letters to around 30,000 teachers during a mega event at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Dispur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the appointment to 29,701 teachers is a testimony of the state government's keen interest to bring about qualitative improvement in the education sector.

He said that the newly appointed teachers must shoulder the responsibility to develop the youth as quality human resources who could shine in the global job market.

Sonowal termed the teachers as the architects of the future of the younger generation and urged them to suitably guide the students to be successful in every competition of their life.

The CHief Minister also called for united efforts of teachers, parents and students to create a positive academic environment and urged them to perform their responsibilities with dedication and sincerity.

He said the state government's steps for increasing the number of higher educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges, universities, AIIMS, Indian Agricultural Research Institution, and National Institute of Design have helped the students significantly.

"The Act East Policy of the Union government opened floodgates of opportunities for the youth to make successful inroads into the Southeast Asian market. The Ambassador of Japan would soon visit Assam, which would give a major boost to skill development and job creation in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech announced that in the next 10-15 days, another 5,000 teachers would be appointed by the government.

Sarma also informed that since 2016, the state government has appointed 71,765 teachers in different schools.

Minister of State for Education, Bhabesh Kalita, Principal Secretary (Education) B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Commissioner and Secretary (Education) Preetom Saikia and other senior officials also addressed the function.

--IANS

sc/arm