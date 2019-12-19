Assam govt to submit GoM's recommendation to Centre for giving ST status to 6 communities

Dispur (Assam) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that his government would submit the recommendation of Group of Ministers (GoMs) for giving Schedule Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state to the Central Government within January.

"State government would submit the recommendation of Group of Ministers (GoMs) for giving Schedule Tribe (ST) status to 6 communities of the state to the Central Government within January," Sonowal said at a meeting held at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan.Giving assurances to the representatives of six organisations of Moran community, the Chief Minister said that Rs 125 crores would be provided to each of the communities of Ahom, Chutia, Moran and Motok covering four districts in the state for generating self- employment opportunities, infrastructure development, preservation of monuments and archaeological heritage.On the other hand, autonomous council would be constituted for Koch Rajbangshi community the undivided Goalpara district along with autonomous councils for Moran and Motok communities in the state. One extra seat would also be allotted for Moran community in a medical college of the state."Fund would be provided by the state government for making a documentary on the life and works of Raghab Moran," he said.In a separate meeting held with the delegates of Sadou Asom Chutia Santha, the Chief Minister assured of considering the issue of declaring "Sati Sadhani Divas as government holiday"."An educational institute in the name of Sati Sadhini would also be set up while allotting fund for erecting busts of Sati Sadhini in the Chutia community dominated areas," he said.Speaking in both the meetings, the Chief Minister said that the state government had been working resolutely for the all-round development of indigenous communities of the state and strong steps had been taken for their socio-cultural and economic development.He also urged the communities to give proposals to the government for ushering in their rapid development through implementation of 'Bhasha Gaurab' scheme. (ANI)