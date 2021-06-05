Assam IMA delegation meets CM, suggests measures to curb violence against doctors

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): A delegation of Assam branch of Indian Medical Association met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday and put forward nine suggestions to prevent incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments.



An Assam IMA release said the delegation expressed its gratitude for "prompt, timely action and firm assurance for speedy delivery of justice" in the recent incident of assault on a young doctor in a COVID facility in Udali in Hojai district.

It suggested armed security in all government hospitals or healthcare facilities including all COVID care centres and directions to private hospitals to tighten their security.

The delegation suggested that Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2011 should be amended to include more stringent provisions such as imprisonment up to 10 years, fine up to Rs 5 lakh, trial on fast track basis and conviction within 6 months, the release said.

The delegation also called for 24 hours uninterrupted power supply in all hospitals.

"CCTVs should be installed and should be in functional 24x7 in all hospitals. Code Grey should be introduced in all hospitals with regular mock drills and to be activated by high pitch Sirens. A Healthcare Establishments Security Force may be created under the Chief Minister's 1 lakh job scheme," the release said.

The delegation suggested that number of 'patient attendants' should be 'strictly' controlled in all hospitals.

"All sensitive areas in the state with history of violence in health establishments on doctors or government servants should be identified and no young or freshly passed out doctor should be posted in those areas alone without a senior doctor giving cover all the time under the 'rural posting' obligation," the release said. (ANI)

