Assam: JP Nadda to attend oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday.



Sarma will take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state after he was elected unanimously by the BJP Legislature Party, which met in Guwahati on Sunday.

After the decision, Sarma thanked the people of Assam for their "pious faith".

"With fragrance of Assam in my heart and love of my wonderful people in my veins, I offer my deepest gratitude to you all. I would not have been what I am had it not been for your pious faith in me. On this day, I vow to work with and for each one of you with greater passion Assam," Sarma tweeted.

BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

