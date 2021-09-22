Assam logs 441 new cases of COVID-19, 6 fatalities

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 22 (ANI): Assam on Tuesday recorded 441 new cases of COVID-19, 338 recoveries and six deaths over a span of 24 hours, as per the state's health department.



The total caseload climbed to 5,98,864, out of which 3,734 are active cases.

According to the media bulletin, Tuesday's positivity rate rose to 0.68 per cent from 0.63 per cent on Monday.

The cumulative recoveries mounted to 5,87,970 while the recovery rate stood at 98.18 per cent. The state's death toll is 5,813.

A total of 2,30,89,970 tests have been conducted so far to detect the presence of COVID-19 infection. From these, 64,421 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Districts with high caseload on Tuesday included Kamrup Metropolitan, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Jorhat with 129, 56, 37 and 29 cases reported respectively in each district. Out of the six deaths reported in the state, one each was reported from Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Jorhat, Karimganj and Udalguri.

Earlier on Monday, Assam had reported 455 new COVID-19 cases, 517 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 26,115 new COVID-19, 34,469 recoveries and 252 fatalities. (ANI)

