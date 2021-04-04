Assam makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for flyers from Mumbai, Bengaluru from April 9

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Assam government has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all air travelers arriving in the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru from April 9, amid the rise of COVID-19 cases.



According to a circular issued by the government, all air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from April 9.

Apart from this, the Assam government has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at laboratories at Rs 500 and Rs 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home, whereas rapid antigen test will be done at Rs 250.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,945 active cases of COVID-19 in Assam while the death toll in the state stands at 1,107. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 2,15,549. (ANI)

