Assam MLAs gather inside assembly to watch boxer Lovlina Borgohain in action

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) gathered inside the assembly to watch Wednesday's semi-final clash of the boxer Lovlina Borgohain against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain took home the Bronze medal after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-finals of the women's welterweight boxing on Wednesday.

Surmeneli was declared the winner of the bout by a unanimous decision of 5-0 as all the judges gave decisions in the favour of the Turkish boxer.

Earlier on Friday, Lovlina had defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1 which helped her reach the semi-finals. (ANI)

