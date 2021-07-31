Assam, Nagaland to start disengagement to resolve border issue

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): Assam and Nagaland will initiate the disengagement process to resolve the ongoing deadlock on the border of the two states along the Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest, said sources.



A virtual meeting was held on Saturday between the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Nagaland with the aim to resolve the ongoing impasse on the Assam-Nagaland Border in the Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest.

After detailed deliberations, various decisions were taken. It was decided that the Government of Assam and the Government of Nagaland shall withdraw their forces, weaponry, and structures (permanent and semi-permanent) from Jankhana Nala near Aosenden village area in Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest.

The disengagement of forces will start simultaneously from both sides of Vikuto village area and Kheremia Tea estate. They shall remove all the bunkers/tent/infrastructure. The huts, which are constructed by the encroachment of forest area by some Naga villagers in front of the Assam camp shall be removed forthwith.

In view of the protection of the Reserved Forest area, Assam Forest Department will be allowed to establish a watch post in the area.

In the meeting, Assam and Nagaland decided that they will jointly monitor the area by patrolling and surveillance using UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). However, Assam Forest officials will continue their patrolling in the area.

It was further decided that the RCC bridge over the river of Jankhana constructed recently from Nagaland side shall be dismantled immediately to prevent unauthorized free movement of people in the Reserved Forest. As the area is a reserved forest the entry of civilians be regulated by the jurisdictional forest authorities and both the states shall discourage movement of people from their side to avoid unnecessary build-up of people, said sources.

The development comes days after the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

