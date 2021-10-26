Assam new Covid-19 guidelines: Night curfew timings revised, 50 pc seating allowed in cinemas

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Assam government on Tuesday issued new Covid-19 guidelines relaxing curfew timing in the state with night curfew time between 11 pm to 5 am instead of beginning at 10 pm.



Commercial establishments can remain open till 10 pm and restaurants and eateries can serve only with 50 per cent seating arrangements till 10 pm, reads the order issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

"Takeaways and food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will also be not allowed after 10 pm," it said.

All government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine can attend the office. Also, government and private organizations rendering Essential/ Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Services and Election work will continue without any restrictions in all districts, adds the release.

The release also added that with respect to public transport, "Goods transport shall continue unhindered" and "auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis can operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity" with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in place.

Marriages and religious functions will be permitted with not more than 50 people in attendance and they should be at least administered with a single dose of vaccine. Also, not more than 60 people fully vaccinated per hour will be allowed at iconic religious places. 40 people fully vaccinated per hour at other religious places.

Delivery of essential commodities through e-commerce can run round the clock with Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics that can remain open 24 hours a day.

"Cinema halls and theatres will be allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said the official statement. (ANI)