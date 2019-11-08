Assam Oppn leader slams Gandhi family's SPG withdrawal

Guwahati, Nov 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative assembly, Debabrata Saikia has termed the BJP government's move to withdraw the SPG security cover from the members of the Gandhi family as vindictive.

"I strongly condemn the Narendra Modi government's decision to withdraw the SPG security cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and replace it with 'Z-plus' security cover manned by CRPF personnel," Saikia said on Friday.

"This act has exposed afresh the vindictive nature of the Modi government. This government is unacquainted with the decorum of parliamentary democracy. Irrational antipathy towards the Gandhi family seems to have made the Modi government forget the fact that two members of the family, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi where brutally assassinated in the past," he said.

Saikia reminded that the practice of providing SPG security cover to Prime Ministers and former Prime Ministers along with their families was started after the assassination of Indira Gandhi. "However, the vindictive Modi government first withdrew the SPG security cover of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh and has now withdrawn the SPG security cover of members of the Gandhi family," he said. "I firmly believe that the people of India will give a befitting reply to such acts at the opportune time," he added. ah/rt/bg