Assam Police guns down 2 UPRF terrorists

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021, 19:30:07hrs
Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): Assam police on Sunday neutralised two terrorists having links with extremist outfit United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) in Assam's Karbi Anglong, officials said.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles from their possession.
"In an encounter, Assam police neutralized two terrorists of United People's Revolutionary Front in Karbi Anglong today. Two AK 47 has been recovered from their possession. Intermittent firing is going on at the encounter site," Director General Of Police (DGP), Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. (ANI)

