Assam Police rescues 9 girls trafficked to Kerala

Guwahati, July 18 (IANS) The Assam Police, with the help of their Kerala counterparts, have rescued nine girls who were trafficked to the south Indian state and arrested two human traffickers, a top police officer said.

Special Director General of Police G.P. Singh said that the girls belonging to five Assam districts -- Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Kamrup Rural -- and the two accused -- Muffazul Haque (Hojai) and Rakbul Hussain (Nagaon) are being brought back to the state.