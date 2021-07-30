Assam police setting up posts at border sites to secure area, says Cachar Deputy Commissioner

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 31 (ANI): Amid tensions between Assam and Mizoram, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the police are setting up posts at border sites to secure the area, highlighting that the security of citizens is of utmost importance.



"We have to ensure security to our citizens. We have to set up our guards and in this process, we are setting up points where police will be deployed to secure the area," she told ANI.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner said the Mizoram police has crossed the border, entered the forest area and set up camps there.

"At the borders, they have cut down the forest and come forward to set up camps. This is not ideal and is not done. Our public is feeling vulnerable," Keerthi Jalli said.

"They are moving forward aggressively, so we have to stop them at some point," she added.

Taking note of the prevailing situation, on Thursday, Assam government issued a travel advisory for state residents asking them to avoid travelling to Mizoram amid a border dispute between the neighbouring states.

"We have issued an advisory also. At his moment, perhaps, the travel may be restricted, as the situation is a little volatile," she added.

The Deputy Commissioner further urged people to have patience and requested the neighbouring state to "sit down for a peace talk."

The Mizoram police are trying to reach Assam through mountain roads, she said.

In this regard, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramandeep Kaur and Keerthi Jalli on Friday visited that area with Assam Police force. Inspection of the area was carried out and a new Assam Police post on the border site was established.

"They are destroying the forests and making roads. Assam police is ready and we will definitely stop them," she said.

Meanwhile, Assam police also issued a notification saying that in order to check trafficking of illicit drugs, all incoming vehicles from Mizoram will be thoroughly checked at all the entry points along the Assam Mizoram border.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian.

One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

