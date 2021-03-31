Assam polls: 310 CAPF coys, 90 Assam police companies deployed for second phase

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): As many as 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls on April 1, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade informed.



One constable and one home guard will also be deployed at each polling station. Besides this, sector and zonal police officers are continually monitoring the security situation.

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission (EC) had issued guidelines lowering the maximum number of voters per polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000.

The guidelines also include sanitisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel, the availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, soaps, and water at booths.

Polling for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls will take place on April 1 for 39 assembly constituencies. In this phase, a total of 345 candidates, 319 males, and 26 females are in the fray.

The number of eligible voters in the second phase of the election is 73,44,631. Out of this, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. Also, there are 17,164 service voters in this election.

As many as 8,998 polling stations will be there in this phase and the number of auxiliary polling stations is 1,594 at 5,774 polling locations.

The total number of all-women polling stations in the second phase is 556. The second phase of voting will be held on April 1

Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent. (ANI)