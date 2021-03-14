Assam polls: Asom Gana Parishad releases list of 13 candidates

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party ally Asom Gana Parishad on Sunday released a list of 13 candidates for upcoming assembly polls in Assam.



According to the list, Phani Bhushan Choudhury will contest from Bongaigaon, Ramendra Narayan Kalita from Guwahati West, and Gunindra Nath Das to contest from Barpeta.

Earlier in the day, BJP has released its third list of candidates for the Assam assembly elections and said that the party will contest 92 seats.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, "In Assam, BJP will contest 92 seats and on rest of the seats, our partner parties will contest."

BJP had also released a list of 17 candidates for the third phase of assembly elections. Chandra Mohan Patowary will contest from Dharmapur seat, the BJP leader said.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP- led alliance.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

