Assam polls: BJP to approach court against EC's 48 hrs ban on Himanta Sarma from campaigning

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said BJP will approach court against Election Commission's 48-hour ban on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the state.



"On legal and factual grounds, BJP will approach the court against Election Commission's 48-hour ban on Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in Assam," Thakur told ANI.

The Election Commission on Friday barred Sarma from campaigning for ongoing Assam elections for 48 hours for his remark against Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

Sarma, who had switched from the Congress ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections, is contesting from Jalukbari.

Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

