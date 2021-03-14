Assam polls: BJP to contest on 92 seats, releases third list of candidates

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its third list of candidates for the Assam assembly elections and said that the party will contest on 92 seats.



Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, "In Assam, BJP will contest on 92 seats, and on rest of the seats, our partner parties will contest."

BJP also released a list of 17 candidates for the third phase of assembly elections. Chandra Mohan Patowary will contest from Dharmapur seat, Singh said.

BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led alliance.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

