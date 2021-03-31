Assam polls: Cash, other valuables worth Rs. 110.83 cr seized

Dispur (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on Wednesday informed that cash and other valuables worth Rs. 110.83 crore have been seized by the security personnel in the state till date after the Model Code of Conduct came into force on February 26.



This cash, valuables and illegally transported liquor were seized from various parts of the state in search operations carried out by Assam Police, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Team, Excise and other enforcement and regulatory agencies of the state in view of the ongoing Assam Assembly polls.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Office, seizure of drugs and narcotics worth Rs. 34.29 crore, more than 16.61 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs. 33.44 crore, cash amounting Rs 24.50 crore, gold, silver jewellery, gold bars worth Rs. 3.68 crore and freebies/other items worth Rs. 14.91 crore have been made.

"On seizure operations carried out by Static Surveillance Team and Flying Squads, drugs worth Rs. 34.29 crore included- Heroin (4,226.81gm), Tablet (1,74,088 Nos.), Crystalline Methamphetamine (10.27 kg), Capsule (1,22,100 Nos.), Ganja ( 6,892.82 kg), Morphin (1000 gms) and Brown Sugar (252.85 gm)," the statement said.

"As many as 50 FIRs and police cases have been registered across the state related to expenditure violation and 5,234 FIRs and police cases lodged related to excise law violation," it said.

"Regarding MCC violations reported online through cVigil app till March 30, 1,272 cases have been registered and 908 cases have been found correct which were examined and disposed of," it added. (ANI)

