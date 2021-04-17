Assam polls: Congress candidates to stay together for 2-3 days, says Jitendra Alwar

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Assam Assembly election results, Congress-led Mahajot is shifting its candidates to a hotel in Guwahati as a precautionary measure against attempts of poaching.



Speaking to media outside the hotel, All India Congress in charge of Assam, Jitendra S Alwar said, "All our candidates were present in the meeting held today on preparations for counting day. We all will be staying together for 2-3 days."

"We don't trust Election Commission and our trust in administration has also reduced as many people are working for BJP as Karyakartas. We sat together and talked, and decided that we'll discuss our strategy. Our candidates said they don't know each other as they are from different parts. They'd like to know each other and for that, we'll stay together in one place for some 2-4 days," he added.

Alwar further said that Congress is like a 'family' and candidates are meeting like 'family get together. "We'll continue doing in future," he said.

Earlier on April 9, Mahajot had shifted as many as 18 candidates of AIUDF to a hotel in Jaipur as a "precautionary measure" against horse trading.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala then said the move was an attempt to prevent any sabotage of the electoral mandate.

"This act can be viewed as a step towards prevention and a precaution against any sabotage of numbers in the state," Surjewala had told ANI.

A party leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed confidence in Mahajot getting a majority in the state and said they want to fail any attempt to rob the mandate.

"Several leaders from Mahajot have been approached. It is for sure that Mahajot is forming a government in Assam. BJP may try to deny the verdict," he said.

"We also have a Plan B for the post-result scenario as there is an internal conflict in BJP. Mahajot strategists will not hesitate to take the advantage of the loopholes," he added.

There were also reports of some Mahajot leaders were shifted to a hotel in Chhatisghar, to which, Assam Congress General Secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee had said, "MLA candidates of BPF (Bodoland People's Front), a partner of our 'mahajot' (grand alliance), have gone to Chhattisgarh on vacation to relieve stress after the elections."

The Mahajot includes Congress, AIUDF and eight other parties and it is seeking to oust the BJP-led government from power in the state.

The three-phased assembly election in Assam ended on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

