Kamrup (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kamalpur constituency Diganta Kalita for allegedly threatening to kill a Congress worker for not supporting him in the Assembly elections.



Polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)