Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people to vote for progress, prosperity of state

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): As the first phase of assembly polls in Assam began on Saturday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged voters to turn out in record numbers and exercise their right to vote for the progress and development of the state.



"Today is a glorious day when you get an opportunity to exercise your democratic right of casting your vote. Please do go out in large numbers. Your vote will ensure the progress, development and prosperity of Assam," Sarma tweeted.

Polling is underway in the forty-seven constituencies spread across 12 districts in the first phase, in which 264 candidates are in the fray. The polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's constituency Majuli is also going to polls in the first phase.

Majuli, the largest river island in the world and one of the most talked-about assembly constituencies in Assam which elected the current chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is now hoping for a second term for his party, and perhaps for himself.

The next two phases of polls in Assam is due on April 1 and April 6. (ANI)

