Assam Polls: Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath Singh

Gohpur (Assam) [India], March 15 (ANI): Attacking the Congress in the poll-bound Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the northeast region of the country was neglected by the previous governments at the Centre before the BJP-led government came to power.



"Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power... Nobody would talk nicely to ministers from here in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that a central leader visits northeast each month to interact with people so they don't feel ignored, " he said while addressing a public rally in Gohpur.

The Minister also highlighted the contribution of people from northeast India to the nation with examples of warrier Lachit Borphukan, musician Bhupen Hazarika and freedom fighter Kanaklata.

"Assam has given birth to warriors like Lachit Borphukan who killed his own uncle for the country. "Nation first," he had said. His valour is celebrated across India. At National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the best cadet is awarded 'Lachit Borphukan' trophy," he said.

"Our government gave Bharat Ratna to music legend Bhupen Hazarika while the previous governments neglected him. This shows our commitment and emotions towards people from NorthEast and Assam," he added.

Talking about freedom fighter Kanaklata, who sacrificed her life fighting for the Independence of the country, Singh said India has a Coast Guard ship in her name. "We cannot ignore the great contributions of Srimanta Sankardeva in the formation of the Assamese society," he said.

He urged the people to vote for BJP and said the pace of development will be increased if the BJP returns to power in the state.

Earlier yesterday, the Defence Minister had also held a rally in Golaghat and Biswanath districts to campaign for elections of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Assam.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of notification is March 2 where 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 and in the third phase, 41 constituencies across 12 districts will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)





