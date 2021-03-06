Assam polls: Sushmita Dev annoyed with seat allocation, Congress denies rumours of her resignation

By Siddharth Sharma

Dispur (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev has been left annoyed with the seat-sharing method employed in the party's alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam ahead of the assembly polls.



According to sources, Sushmita, who is the president of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), is upset with the seat allocation to AIUDF in Silchar, her own constituency and also about the selection of candidates in Silchar.

She has also expressed her objection regarding the consideration of an ex-MLA from one of the assembly seats. Sushmita also approached Congress state in-charge Bhawar Jitendra Singh over the issue, as per sources.

However, the process of candidate finalisation is still underway by the Central Election Committee for the first two phases of the assembly polls to be held from March 27 to April 6.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala has denied the reports of Sushmita's resignation from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala on Saturday said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fearing a defeat in Assam and that's why they are spreading the news of Dev leaving the party."

"The news of Sushmita Dev's resignation is wrong and baseless," he added.

In a press statement, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's (APCC) Media Department Chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said, "It has been brought to the notice of APCC that speculative news about the resignation of President of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev is doing the rounds on television and web portals. We want to make it clear that she has not resigned from the party."

Congress is expected to announce the first list of candidates soon, whereas the BJP has declared names of candidates for 70 seats ahead of the state assembly polls.

A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will elect the candidates in Assam for the 15th legislative assembly of Assam. (ANI)