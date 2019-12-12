Assam rages over CAB, Army conducts flag march

New Delhi: The people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizen (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the army conducting flag march in Guwahati.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB.

All Assam Student's Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati. Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti appealed to the people to come out on the road for peaceful protest. The people were on the road in the night despite curfew. Army conducted a flag march in the city on Thursday morning. Vehicles were stranded in various cities of Assam due to heavy blockade. Half-a dozen vehicles were burnt. The houses of Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad leaders were attacked in various parts of the state.