Assam records over 82% turnout across three-phase poll

This year's voting percentage is 2.59 per cent less than in the 2016 elections, where 84.63 per cent of the 1,99,90,755-strong electorate had exercised their franchise.

Guwahati, April 7 (IANS) Over 82 per cent of the 2,33,74,087-strong electorate cast their votes in the three phase election to the 126-member Assam Assembly, officials said on Wednesday.

Election officials said that after compilation of reports of all three phases, it was found that there was a 82.04 per cent turnout in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

In the third and final phase on Tuesday in 40 seats, 85.20 per cent of the total of 79,19,641 voters exercised their franchise in 12 western Assam districts, bordering Bhutan, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nearly 81 per cent of the 73,44,631 voters exercised their franchise in the second phase across 39 constituencies on April 1 and around 80 per cent of 81,09,815 voters had cast their votes on March 27 in the first phase in 47 constituencies.

"No major violence and untoward incidents took place in all three phases of polling," an election official said.

