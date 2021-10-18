Assam reports 298 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 19 (ANI): Assam reported a total of 298 fresh COVID-19 infections, 266 recoveries, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.





According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,06,766 including 2,114 active cases.

The state has logged 5,97,348 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,957.

Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.73 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.45 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.



In the last 24 hours, 41,043 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,42,02,721 tests have been conducted in the state. (ANI)

