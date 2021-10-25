Assam reports 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): Assam reported 326 new COVID-19 cases, 296 recoveries and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Monday.



The north-eastern state has 2,535 active cases. The total cases registered in the state is 6,08,915 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent on Monday.

With new recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 5,99,055. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.38 per cent.

The death toll is 5,978 while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

A total of 50,253 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. So far, 2,44,93,198 tests have been conducted in Assam.

Of the deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were in Kamrup Metropolitan, while one each was reported in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Nalbari.

As per the state's health department, districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Barpeta, Sivasagar, and Lakhimpur. (ANI)