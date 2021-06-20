Assam reports 3,571 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hrs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): Assam reported 3,571 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 2.21 per cent, informed the state government on Saturday.



With 5,141 fresh discharges, the recoveries reached 4,41,184. The state recorded 40 new deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll 4,178.

At present, Assam has 34,021 active cases.

According to the bulletin, Sonitpur recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 295 infections followed by Tinsukia (251), Golaghat (249), and Nagaon (228).

The recovery rate in the state touched 91.77 per cent and the case fatality rate dropped to 0.87 per cent. (ANI)

