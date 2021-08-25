Assam reports 555 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], August 25 (ANI): Assam recorded 555 new COVID-19 cases, and 13 deaths during the last 24 hours said the National Health Mission of the state.



According to the media bulletin, there are 6,658 active cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

The recovery rate of Assam stands at 97.68 per cent with the fatality rate at 0.96 per cent. So far, the state has registered 5,85,689 cases, 5,72,084 recoveries and 5,600 deaths.

There are four districts with a high caseload including Kamrup Metro with 71 cases, Golaghat with 46 cases, Jorhat with 38 cases and Sonitpur with 35 cases. (ANI)

