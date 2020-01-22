Assam Rifles dismisses IPS officer's charges

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Three days after a woman IPS officer alleged that a soldier of Assam Rifles physically assaulted and molested her at a check post near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, the force in a statement rejected the accusations calling it "baseless and fabricated", and blamed her for "illegally entering Myanmar".

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said the IPS officer entered Myanmar while she was on official duty illegally and bought suspicious and unidentified goods from across the border (Namphalong/Tamu).

The paramilitary force claimed that it has the video footage of the IPS officer entering Myanmar and subsequently loading her "so called official vehicle" with suspicious goods, which exposes her "blatant lie" in her complaint that she was on official duty.

"Can a Central government servant on bona fide duty cross over to Myanmar flaunting all FMR (Federal Management Regulation) rules and then cover her allegations on pretext of official duty? It needs investigation."

Explaining the sequence of events, the force said: "The unilateral publication of uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations by the lady SDPO on alleged harassment, physical assault and misbehaviour by Assam Rifles troops on January 19, 2020 while returning from Moreh is baseless, fabricated, false and malicious. Assam Rifles categorically and firmly refutes the allegations leveled by the officer."

The Assam Rifles said the officer tried to avoid checking of the unidentified and suspicious stores loaded in her vehicle. "Despite numerous requests from the troops of Assam Rifles, the lady (IPS) refused to divulge her identity and rather began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty by asking that 'Don't you know me?'."

The statement said: "The least that could have been done by the lady is to cooperate with the security forces and provide the identity as asked which could have avoided such unwarranted incident as claimed by her," it said.

