Assam Rifles foils attack, recovers explosives from Myanmar borders

Guwahati/Imphal, Aug 19 (IANS) The Assam Rifles troopers recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials along India-Myanmar unfenced border in Manipur, foiling an attempt to target the security forces by the outlawed militants, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that the Chassad battalion of the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps of the Army foiled the attempt to attack the security forces by detecting and recovering IEDs and other explosive materials including sticks, detonators and safety fuses.