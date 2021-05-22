Assam Rifles jawan killed in encounter with militants in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 22 (IANS) An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while two others were injured in an encounter with suspected members of the militant outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Arunachal Pradeshs Changlang district on Saturday.

Officials of Arunachal Pradesh police have confirmed the incident while the defence officials said that they are collecting the details of the exchange of fire between the Assam Rifles troopers and the militants.