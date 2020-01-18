Assam's all women market sets epitome of women empowerment

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): The first of its kind in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a group of women running a weekly market, an all women-market, is out there setting as an epitome of women empowerment.

The group of 22 women who are running the market, are not only contributing to the income of their family but are becoming self-sufficient and independent.

This all-women rural market set across the middle of Dibrugarh town is providing to be a windfall for rural women who come from different villages to sell their home-grown local products like vegetables, fruits, and fish from their fisheries.Women who are running the market are from different Self Help Groups (SHG's). The market remains open twice a week, on Saturday and WednesdayThis initiative is acting as a torchbearer for these rural women as it is not only making them self sufficient but at the same time, they are living a dignified life.One of the woman vendors said: "These vegetables are brought directly from my farm as my husband is involved in farming. The deputy commissioner is helping us a lot.""We come here at 7 am and wind up by 4 in the evening, on Wednesday's and Saturday's. 22 women are presently involved in the market and we expect more to join us," she added.The prime objective of this women-centric market is of economic empowerment of impoverished rural women and directing a path for women to become self-reliant and is directly benefiting their families.The market serves as a great option for the locals who are able to directly purchase homegrown produce, that too at a reasonable price.A customer who visits the market said how welcoming the behaviour of the market runners are and also the price that is reasonable."One can also bargain well and the prices are reasonable and moreover, we are getting fresh vegetables directly from their farm," the customer said.To support organic and local varieties of goods produced by small framers and self-help groups in and around Dibrugarh serves as the main objective of the market. (ANI)