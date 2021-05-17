Assam supplying oxygen to 6 northeastern states : CM

Guwahati, May 17 (IANS) Assam, which is currently producing 80 metric tonne of oxygen per day against the requirement of 70 mt, has been providing oxygen to six northeastewrn states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma said that the central government has allocated 100 mt oxygen to Assam and these would be transported by a dedicated train.

The Chief Minister on Monday visited the Premiere Cryogenics Limited's oxygen plant at Saukuchi in the city and took stock of the oxygen generation capacity of the plant for boosting oxygen availability in the state.

He told mediapersons that Premiere Cryogenics Ltd ,had responded to the state government's request restarting production of oxygen from the plant, which was closed since a long time.

The plant would be able to produce 14 mt of oxygen per day and that would further boost the state's oxygen availability.

Once the second unit starts functioning in the plant, it would further improve oxygen generation capacity, he said.

--IANS

sc/ash