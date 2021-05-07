Assam: Tea estate in Dibrugarh shut down as 133 test COVID positive

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Zaloni tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been forced to shut down after 133 people tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, the estate has been declared a containment zone.

"133 cases were detected at Zaloni tea estate till yesterday. All patients are asymptomatic. The tea estate has now been declared a containment zone," Jha said.

Coronavirus cases in the country have been rapidly increasing over the last few weeks. In Assam, there are currently 31,262 active cases. A total of 2,40,004 recoveries and 1,485 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

The Centre on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness of Assam, along with four other eastern states to face the current phase of the pandemic and highlighted five critical areas of action. (ANI)

