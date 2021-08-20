Assam to introduce 200 electric, CNG buses to reduce carbon emission

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 20 (ANI): In a bid to reduce carbon emission, the Assam government on Friday decided to procure 200 electric and 100 CNG buses, adding that these buses will be pressed into service in Guwahati city.



The government has also decided to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 10000 to inter-district bus drivers and handymen who have been hit hard by COVID-19-induced lockdown. The government will also provide Rs 15,000 to temple priests and naamghorias.

The state will also start implementing National Educational Policy from April 2022, under which high schools be upgraded to senior secondary school and junior colleges.

Financial assistance under Orunodoi Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000 from September 10, said a press statement. (ANI)

