Assam to vaccinate three lakh people daily from Monday

Sarma said that in view of the enhanced vaccination programme under which three lakh people in the state would receive vaccine doses everyday, the district administrations should ramp up the matching infrastructure to make the campaign a success.

Guwahati, June 19 (IANS) The Assam government has set a target of inoculating three lakh people every day from June 21 under the enhanced vaccination programme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

During a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and District Superintendent of Police of all 34 districts via video conferencing, the Chief Minister had asked the health department to generate adequate awareness by sufficient publicity.

He also reiterated the need of vaccinating all sections of the people right from government employees to vendors.

A health official said that from June 21 onwards, the Centre would give free vaccinations to everybody above 18 years of age.

The Chief Minister also asked the concerned authority of the health department to provide Rs 100 to each paramedical staff engaged in vaccination for their transportation.

He also asked the DCs to ensure proper food for them. Over 2,000 vaccination centres would be set up across the state to undertake the enhanced vaccination programme.

Over 53.20 lakh of Assam's 3.30 crore population have been vaccinated. They include 10.55 lakh people who have received both the Covid doses.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, National Health Mission (Assam) Director Lakshmanan S among others officials were present during the statewide review meeting.

--IANS

sc/sdr/