Assam: Total lockdown in 2 districts with high Covid positivity rate

As per a notification issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASIDMA), curfew time will be round the clock in these districts, and all workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, Dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms of cold storages and warehouses will be closed in these districts.The government noted that rates of positive cases are moderate in five districts--Goalpara Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath. Therefore the curfew time in these districts will be from 2 pm to 5 am.In other districts that are also showing improvement in COVID-19 cases, including -- Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima, Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimgam, Karbi Anglong, the curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 5 am."All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries. the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be up to 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate," the notification said.However, it added that shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 pm in districts showing high and moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in the districts showing improvement.The notification said there will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will also remain suspended in the districts where curfew has been imposed."Public gathering is ban in total containment districts. In other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programmes," the notification said.It added that the Excise authority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.Assam reported 1,436 new cases, 1,312 recoveries, and 18 deaths on Tuesday. There are 13,688 active cases in the state. (ANI)