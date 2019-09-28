Assam Tourism collaborates with Instagram

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a bid to provide fresh impetus to tourism, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) announced its collaboration with social media giant Instagram on Friday in an exhibition here. The hashtag #DiscoverAssam was also unveiled in the event.

Present at the event, Chairman of ATDC Jayanta Malla Baruah said that Assam tourism had stepped into digital and social media platforms in order to highlight its products to the youth."This led us to Instagram, as the community is thriving with people who're young, adventurous, experimental and expressive. We're thankful for their partnership and hopeful for future support in not just promoting tourism for the state, but also to engage with the business communities here," he stated.The exhibition featured a display of selected photographs of Assam already posted on Instagram and a workshop was also organised with tourism stakeholders like tour operators, hoteliers, students and entrepreneurs for learning to make the best use of Instagram for visual storytelling.Commenting on the collaboration, Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, stated 'Instagram's power of visual storytelling enables businesses to drive awareness with highly engaged communities and to reach the right audience. We're glad to partner with ATDC and help promote Assam as an incredible Indian travel destination for Indian and international travellers." (ANI)