Assam will become oxygen hub for NE states, says Sarma

Guwahati, May 18 (IANS) While Assam is supplying oxygen to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that his state would also provide 16 metric tonnes of the gas daily to Meghalaya.
Talking to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma over video conference, Sarma said that Assam would continue to supply Meghalaya 16 metric tonne of medical oxygen per day from Amingaon and Bongaigaon as long as the situation demands.
An official statement quoting Sarma said that Assam, as the medical oxygen hub, shall serve the whole of northeastern region with optimum utilisation of its oxygen storage and transportation facilities.
He said that Assam would collect liquid oxygen from production units outside the region and store it in facilities in the state, from where all other northeastern states can take oxygen as per their need. Sarma also requested Sagma to ensure smooth transportation of goods and passenger vehicles from Brahmaputra valley of Assam to southern Assam's Barak valley through Meghalaya and he assured that transportation of essential items would be seamless and uninterrupted.
