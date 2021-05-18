Assam will become oxygen hub for NE states, says Sarma

Guwahati, May 18 (IANS) While Assam is supplying oxygen to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that his state would also provide 16 metric tonnes of the gas daily to Meghalaya.

Talking to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma over video conference, Sarma said that Assam would continue to supply Meghalaya 16 metric tonne of medical oxygen per day from Amingaon and Bongaigaon as long as the situation demands.