Assam youth stopped from committing suicide

Guwahati, May 28 (IANS) An Assam youth who had posted his intention to "commit suicide" on social media, was traced and stopped, and is undergoing counselling now, officials said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the youth, who has no illness, is now with his family.

"Legally we are unable to give details of the youth. Counseling of the youth and his family is going on," the senior officer, who did not want to be identified, told IANS.