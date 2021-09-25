Assam's highest civilian award for national integration to be conferred on Venkaiah Naidu

Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) The Assam government will confer the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu during his proposed visit to the state on October 3, officials said here on Saturday.

According to the officials, the prize amount of the biennial award, which was named after Gopinath Bordoloi, a freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Assam after India's independence, was increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs two lakh. The award also carries a citation.