Assembly polls: Haryana records 63.55 pc voter turnout, Maharashtra 56.65 pc

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Nearly 63.55 per cent voter turnout was reported from Haryana, where the voting concluded on Monday for 90 Assembly seats.

The voting percentage in Maharashtra, where 288 Assembly seats are at stake, was pegged at 56.65 per cent, as per the details shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) here.

Also, the by-poll took place for two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar, and for 51 Assembly seats spread in 17 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar.The polling percentage was 44.64 in Samastipur reserved Parliamentary constituency. 60.75 per cent polling was reported from Satara in Maharashtra.In Uttar Pradesh where the assembly by-poll was held on 11 seats, the voting percentage was put at 46.66.Over 90 per cent of voters cast their votes in Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-poll on Khonsa seat.Gangoh in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh saw 57.8 per cent voting while Lucknow Cantonment assembly seat witnessed 28.53 per cent voting, lowest in the state.The voter turn out in Naxal-hit Chitrakot in Chhattisgarh was 74.8 per cent, Huzurnagar in Telangana (82.23 per cent) and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh (62.01 per cent), Bijepur in Odisha (78.96 per cent), Shella in Meghalaya (84.56 per cent) and 69.44 per cent in Puducherry.The four seats in Assam recorded the poll percentage of 75.69 per cent, five seats in Bihar of 49.50 per cent and six seats in Gujarat of 51.36 per cent.The poll percentage was 67.97 per cent for two seats in Himachal Pradesh, 66.34 per cent for five seats in Kerala, 69.55 per cent for three seats in Sikkim, 68.87 per cent for two seats in Tamil Nadu and 62.33 per cent for four seats in Punjab.The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)