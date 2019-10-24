Assembly polls: Neck-and-neck fight for Congress, BJP in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are witnessing a neck-and-neck fight in the Haryana Assembly elections, according to the official trends released by the Election Commission of India.

As per the latest trend, the BJP is leading on 35 seats in the state whereas Congress is also currently ahead on the same number of seats- 35. The majority mark in Haryana Assembly is 46.



Besides the two national parties, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Dushyant Chautala, is leading on 10 seats followed by others.

Elections for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana were held on October 21. (ANI)

