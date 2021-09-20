Assembly polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa today

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Goa on Monday, where assembly polls are due next year.



Kejriwal's visit to Goa carries significance as AAP is gearing up for setting its foothold in the poll-bound state.

Recently, after AAP received a notice from Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted, "In Delhi, they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police-- but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat-- we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics. These tactics of BJP will never succeed. They will make us stronger."

During his stay in Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference and make important announcements during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur are scheduled to take place in early 2022.

Notably, Kejriwal made a visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday. He held 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Haldwani. (ANI)