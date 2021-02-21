Assembly polls, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, farm laws discussed at BJP meet in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Discussions on upcoming state Assembly elections, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and farm laws are being held at a meeting of BJP office bearers in the national capital, informed BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Sunday.



"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and guided national office bearers, discussions are being held on the upcoming state Assembly elections, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and farm laws. State-based group meetings and future events will be discussed and announced later today," BJP National General Secretary told reporters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers at the NDMC convention centre in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting is being chaired by BJP President JP Nadda. The meeting will take place till 5 pm.

The meeting that is underway is the first such meeting, following the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-incharges and state chiefs are taking part in the meeting.

On Saturday, BJP National President held a meeting with the party's national general secretaries over Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. (ANI)