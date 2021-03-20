Assembly polls bring smiles on faces of flower sellers in Assam

Be it any political party, flowers find a place in every poll rally. Garlands and bouquets are used for greeting leaders."There has been a brisk sale of flowers in this election time. Although the marriage and festival seasons have not begun, there is a high demand for flowers and garlands for political leaders," Rajeshwar Rai, a flower trader told ANI.Another businessman Harendra Nath Malakar told ANI, "The sale of flowers for other functions is low. But there has been a continuous demand for flowers for political events and campaigns. We are happy."Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)