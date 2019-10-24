Assembly polls results: BJP-Shiv Sena poised to retain power in Maharashtra, tight race in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena is poised to retain power in Maharashtra while the BJP appeared to be falling short of a majority in Haryana, according to latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress and the BJP are in a tight battle in Haryana with the BJP having won one seat and leading on 38 seats. The Congress was leading on 33 seats. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), formed months back, appears to be emerging in the role of the king-maker.In Maharashtra, the BJP is set to retain its position as the single largest party followed by its ally Shiv Sena.The NCP has replaced its ally Congress in the third position thanks to its strong performance in western Maharashtra. The NCP is also leading in the prestigious bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat, where its candidate Shriniwas Patil is ahead of BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Bhosale had left the NCP and joined BJP last month.In the assembly bypolls on 51 seats across 17 states and a Union Territory, the ruling parties were performing strongly in most states.However, the BJP and the Congress were locked at three-three in Gujarat. In Uttar Pradesh, where assembly by-election was held on 11 seats, the ruling BJP was leading on six, Samajwadi Party on two, Congress, BSP and Apna Dal (Soneylal) on one each.With the results showing a hung assembly, both Congress and BJP expressed confidence of forming government in Haryana.In the 90-member assembly, JJP led by Dushyant Chautala has won four seats and was ahead on another six seats. The BJP has won one seat and was ahead on 38 seats while the Congress is leading on 33 seats. Independents have one seat and are ahead in five seats. INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party are ahead on one seat each.In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP has won six seats and was ahead on 96. The Shiv Sena has won five seats and was ahead on 55. The NCP has won one seat and was leading on 54 seats. The Congress has won two seats and was leading on 42 seats. (ANI)